Woman found murdered in Sector 94; family alleges rape

Noida: Police have booked unidentified people for allegedly killing a 20-year-old woman, who was found dead in her house in Noida Sector 94, on Thursday evening.

The victim’s husband, a street food vendor, alleged that the woman was raped and then killed and filed a complaint at the Sector 126 police station on Friday.

The complainant, a native of Aligarh, said he had been living in Noida for the past four years. “Last year, I got married and brought my wife to our rented house in Noida. I work as a street food vendor near Mahamaya Flyway, and my wife was a homemaker. On Thursday, I left home for work at 10am and returned at 6pm. I found the door of our house bolted from outside,” he said.

When he opened the door, he found his wife dead on the floor, covered under a blanket. “She had severe injury marks on her face and body. I immediately informed the police and some of my relatives,” he said, alleging that it appeared his wife was raped and then murdered.

Police took the victim to the district hospital, where she was declared dead.

A case has been registered against unknown people under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) at the Sector 126 police station on Friday. “A police team along with forensic experts collected evidence from the house. Police are investigating the matter and have launched a search to arrest the suspect(s),” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Noida.

Bharat Kumar Rathi, station house officer (SHO), Sector 126 police station, said that the body was sent for post mortem and medical reports were awaited. “We will add rape charges in the FIR if the post mortem report reveals so,” Rathi said.

The victim lived in a one-room makeshift house at an isolated place near a dense bush in Naurangabad village in Noida Sector 94. It is nearly 200 metres away from Gaushala. There are a few plotted rooms at some distance, which appeared abandoned, said police.

According to the complainant, he does not have any personal enmity with anybody. “I had seen some youth roaming around the area purposelessly in the past. I suspect those anti-social elements have committed the crime,” he said.