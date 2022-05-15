Woman gang-raped in Noida park by three, 2 suspects held

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a 30-year-old woman at a park in Noida, police said on Saturday. One of the suspects is absconding at the moment and all of them were known to the victim, police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspects have been identified as Pankaj,(24), who hails from Hathras and lives in Noida and Ranjeet,(19), who is also a Noida resident. Police identified the absconding suspect as Pawan,(33), who is a Ghaziabad resident.

“On Friday, we received a complaint from the victim. She alleged that she had gone out with her friend Ranjeet on his two-wheeler. At around 11.45pm on Thursday, he took her to a park in Sector 11, where the two other suspects were present,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-2 (Noida).

The woman alleged that the three suspects raped her inside the park.

“She stated that the three suspects fled the spot after which she rushed to the Sector 24 police station and narrated her ordeal. Based on her complaint, a case under Section 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the three suspects,” ACP Verma added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Late on Friday evening, police received a tip-off about the movement of the suspects and Ranjit and Pankaj were nabbed from a tea shop near Morna bus stand.

“We have formed teams to nab the third suspect and he will be nabbed soon. We have also found that the two arrested men have a criminal history,” ACP Verma said, adding that further investigations are underway.