Woman gang-raped in Noida park by three, 2 suspects held

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a 30-year-old woman at a park in Noida, police said on Saturday. One of the suspects is absconding at the moment and all of them were known to the victim, police added.
The suspects have been identified as Pankaj,(24), who hails from Hathras and lives in Noida and Ranjeet,(19), who is also a Noida resident. Police identified the absconding suspect as Pawan,(33), who is a Ghaziabad resident.
“On Friday, we received a complaint from the victim. She alleged that she had gone out with her friend Ranjeet on his two-wheeler. At around 11.45pm on Thursday, he took her to a park in Sector 11, where the two other suspects were present,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-2 (Noida).
The woman alleged that the three suspects raped her inside the park.
“She stated that the three suspects fled the spot after which she rushed to the Sector 24 police station and narrated her ordeal. Based on her complaint, a case under Section 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the three suspects,” ACP Verma added.
Late on Friday evening, police received a tip-off about the movement of the suspects and Ranjit and Pankaj were nabbed from a tea shop near Morna bus stand.
“We have formed teams to nab the third suspect and he will be nabbed soon. We have also found that the two arrested men have a criminal history,” ACP Verma said, adding that further investigations are underway.
Ghaziabad Development Authority plans to levy toll on Hindon elevated road
The Ghaziabad Development Authority has directed its officials to conduct a study on the feasibility of levying toll on the 10.3-km Hindon elevated road, which connects Raj Nagar Extension to UP Gate near Ghaziabad's border with Delhi. The Hindon elevated road is primarily based on pillars and takes commuters over a 10.3km route while bypassing the city. The road was thrown open to the public on March 30, 2018.
Four hurt after SUV rams into car on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
Four people, including two children, were injured after their vehicle was hit by an SUV on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Saturday morning. According to police, the injured have been identified as Rajpal,(44), Manju,(24), Vansh,(5), and Jhalak,(3), all residents of Ujhani in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. “The four injured were taken to the District Hospital in Sector 30 and were discharged later,” Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) added.
Two held with cocaine worth ₹16 lakh in Greater Noida
Two men were arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar Police from Greater Noida for allegedly supplying cocaine to peddlers in the Delhi-NCR region, police said on Saturday. Around 200 grams of cocaine worth around ₹12-16 lakh was seized from their possession, police added. According to police, the accused have been identified as Rajesh Singh,(25), and Bintu Singh,(32) — both residents of Gunnaur in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.
Pune district reports 62 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 62 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 281 are active cases. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,801 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Saturday a total 18.30 million doses were registered.
At 46.8°C, city records season’s highest temperature; IMD issues orange alert
Gurugram: Gurugram on Saturday recorded the highest maximum temperature of the season this year at 46.8 degrees Celsius (C) — eight degrees above normal, as the India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert, saying that the heatwave in the city is likely to continue for the next two days. On April 29 this year, Gurugram recorded the highest maximum temperature in the past 43 years at 45.6C.
