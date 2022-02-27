Woman gives away KYC details, loses ₹3.25 lakh in cyber fraud in Noida
A woman lost ₹3.25 lakh in a cyber fraud when an accused stole her bank account details on the pretext of updating the ‘know your customer’ (KYC) details in Noida. The victim, identified as Veena Bharihoke, is a resident of Sector 78. She lodged a complaint in Sector 113 police station.
In the police complaint, Bharihoke said that she had received a text message from an unknown number informing that her mobile phone’s services were restricted on February 24.
“The message stated that a KYC was awaited. The suspect, who identified himself as a telecom company official, had also shared a contact number for assistance. I contacted the person and he advised me to pay ₹10 to get the services resumed. I followed the instructions and made the payment through a uniform resource locator (URL),” she said.
However, the suspect stole her card details and fraudulently withdrew ₹3.25 lakh from her account. Later, Bharihoke informed her bank and also filed a police complaint.
Sharad Kant Sharma, the station house officer (SHO) of Sector 113 police station, said that a case has been registered against unknown accused under Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. “We have initiated an investigation into the matter,” he said.
Last week, Noida Police issued an advisory on prevention of cybercrimes, especially financial frauds. The police said that residents should not share personal information to unknown persons through phone calls or messages.
“They should never share bank account details and card verification value (CVV) numbers. People should also avoid installing unknown mobile applications as this may lead to hacking of their phones,” police added.
