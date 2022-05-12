Woman missing for two days found dead near her home in Noida
A 47-year-old woman, allegedly missing since Monday, was found dead in the shrubbery of her residential society in Noida’s Sector 137 on Wednesday.
Police said that prima facie it appeared she died one or two days ago. They added that a security guard spotted the body among the shrubbery near the stairs of the building in which she resided.
“There are no external injury marks on the body. We are surveying footage from CCTV cameras in the area,” said Uttam Kumar, station house officer, Sector 142 police station.
According to the autopsy report, however, the cause of death has been identified as shock and haemorrhage, police said. “The autopsy report revealed that the woman suffered a blow to the chest which led to blood clotting and later haemorrhage. The cause of death is termed as shock and haemorrhage,” said Singh.
Deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said the woman lived with her husband, who works at a multinational firm, and two children aged 13 and 19. Until February this year, the woman was a member of the society’s Apartment Owner’s Association, officials said.
“On May 9, the family informed the Sector 142 police station that the woman was missing. This morning, the police were alerted that her body was found in the shrubs just 10 feet below her flat (the flat is located on the first floor). However, family members said that they did not spot the body until the security guard alerted them. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” Chander said.
Further charges are being added to the missing person FIR that was lodged on May 9, he said.
“On May 5 too, the woman had allegedly gone missing. Her family then traced her to Ranikhet in Uttarakhand and brought her back home. The family had not complained to the police then,” the officer said.
He added that according to the woman’s family, she was allegedly depressed for the past few months.
“According to the family, the woman was depressed, would stay home and had stopped speaking to everyone,” said DCP Chander.
-
Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss OBC quota with his MP counterpart
Mumbai: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to discuss the way forward on the Supreme Court's order on the political quota for the Other Backward Classes with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission to start the election process for the local bodies in two weeks.
-
Covid positivity rate declines even as daily testing surges in Ghaziabad
There has been a marginal decline in the district's Covid-19 positivity rate over the past week, despite the health department increasing the number of tests conducted daily, according to data from the health department. Ghaziabad's positivity rate during the May 5-11 week was 1.23%, with an average of 4,523 tests conducted per day while the positivity rate during April 28-May 4 was 1.34%, with an average of 3,922 tests conducted per day.
-
Gurugram: Korean national booked for assaulting and threatening to kill his cook
A South Korean national, employed with a multinational company, was booked on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his 30-year-old cook and threatening to kill him. A native of Nepal, Ravinder Rawat, informed that he had been working at the assailant's DLF 5 apartment for the past year. Police said that he lodged a complaint after getting some first aid done. Station house officer, Poonam Hooda, Sushant Lok police station further added that the Korean embassy has been notified of the incident and the complaint.
-
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that Uttar Pradesh has become open defecation free (ODF) from Wednesday. He said under the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' community toilets have been constructed along with individual toilets in the last five years. The state government provides monthly funds for the maintenance of these community toilets, which the chief minister said have played a big role in the state getting ODF status.
-
UP has controlled Covid-19 effectively: CM Yogi
The chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh has maintained effective control over Covid-19 with the successful implementation of track, test, treat and vaccination in all the districts. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state in a Team-9 meeting at the Lok Bhawan on Wednesday, the chief minister directed the officers to expedite the vaccination of children and booster dose to adults.
