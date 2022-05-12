Woman missing for two days found dead near her home in Noida

A 47-year-old woman, allegedly missing since Monday, was found dead in the shrubbery of her residential society in Noida’s Sector 137 on Wednesday.

Police said that prima facie it appeared she died one or two days ago. They added that a security guard spotted the body among the shrubbery near the stairs of the building in which she resided.

“There are no external injury marks on the body. We are surveying footage from CCTV cameras in the area,” said Uttam Kumar, station house officer, Sector 142 police station.

According to the autopsy report, however, the cause of death has been identified as shock and haemorrhage, police said. “The autopsy report revealed that the woman suffered a blow to the chest which led to blood clotting and later haemorrhage. The cause of death is termed as shock and haemorrhage,” said Singh.

Deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said the woman lived with her husband, who works at a multinational firm, and two children aged 13 and 19. Until February this year, the woman was a member of the society’s Apartment Owner’s Association, officials said.

“On May 9, the family informed the Sector 142 police station that the woman was missing. This morning, the police were alerted that her body was found in the shrubs just 10 feet below her flat (the flat is located on the first floor). However, family members said that they did not spot the body until the security guard alerted them. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” Chander said.

Further charges are being added to the missing person FIR that was lodged on May 9, he said.

“On May 5 too, the woman had allegedly gone missing. Her family then traced her to Ranikhet in Uttarakhand and brought her back home. The family had not complained to the police then,” the officer said.

He added that according to the woman’s family, she was allegedly depressed for the past few months.

“According to the family, the woman was depressed, would stay home and had stopped speaking to everyone,” said DCP Chander.

