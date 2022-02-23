Woman sets self ablaze at police check post in Noida

A 31-year-old woman set herself ablaze on Tuesday afternoon outside the NSEZ police check post in the Noida Phase 2 area, alleging that the police failed to act on her complaint against two local residents who allegedly tarnished her image.

The woman, a resident of Ilabas village, sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 110 from where she was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, police said.

The police initiated a probe into the case, headed by assistant commissioner of police, Noida Central, Abdul Qadir.

Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that initial investigation suggests the woman filed a complaint on February 20 against two local men, identified as Sumit Kumar,(28), and Neeraj Kumar, (30), for maligning her image in the public. “It was a complaint regarding tarnishing her image and not a complaint of sexual harassment,” he said.

Sumit is a distant relative of the woman, police said.

The joint CP said that Neeraj’s wife Jyoti, (28), had also filed a counter complaint against the woman on the same day, accusing her of borrowing money from her and refusing to return the same.

ACP Qadir said on Sunday, the two parties were called to the police station. “They decided to settle the matter after a discussion and left the place. But, on Tuesday afternoon, the woman reached the police check post and set herself on fire using kerosene oil,” he said.

Qadir said that the investigation also shows the victim had a dispute with her in-laws over a piece of land. “There is a piece of land in the name of the woman’s mother-in-law in the village. The victim had borrowed money from some people after showing the plot. However, she was unable to sell the plot to repay the loans. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” he said.