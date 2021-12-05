Work expedited, Noida’s 1st habitat centre to be open by October 2023: Officials

The work on a 31-storey ‘Noida Convention and Habitat Centre’ — first such project in the city — in Sector 94 has been expedited for completion and opening for public use by October 2023, officials said on Sunday.

The project — with the total cost estimated to be ₹684 crore — is to promote art and culture, and offer a green smart building to the people for socio-cultural activities in the city, according to the officials. A green building means to apply green technologies to a building throughout its life cycle, i.e., from construction to operation to demolition, so that the negative environmental impact of buildings can be minimised as far as possible.

Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida authority, directed the staff last week to expedite the work at the site, they said.

Noida — a planned city in Uttar Pradesh — was established over 20,000 hectares of land adjoining the national capital, Delhi, on April 17, 1976. The Noida authority signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN), which is building the project, on May 5, 2021 for the same.

Following Maheshwari’s direction, the additional chief executive officer of Noida authority, Neha Sharma, inspected the site on November 30 (Tuesday) and instructed officials concerned to expedite construction works there.

“The digging work for the project started in May this year, immediately after the agreement was signed with the state public sector undertaking UPRNN. But it takes time to prepare the ground for such a tall building and lay the foundation. We have dug up a 11-metre-deep structure for it, and will finish the de-watering work in the next 15 days, with this, the digging work will be completed. Then we will start the piling work to build the foundation of the building, and finish it within the deadline,” said Vijay Rawal, senior project engineer of the Noida authority, who is also the project in-charge.

Spread across 20 acres, this project will house food courts, restaurants, retail outlets, banquet halls, waiting lounges, open lawns, art galleries, exhibition halls, workshop space, office space, gymnasium, swimming pool, and conference hall among other facilities, said the authority officials.

There are two basement floors for parking spaces which will be able to accommodate nearly 7,000 vehicles, leaving five floors dedicated for the socio-cultural activities.

“It will be a unique green smart building of its kind in the city, and is being built according to the provisions of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The convention centre will have connectivity with the Delhi Metro, and will use solar energy to run the restaurants, hotels, and other facilities in the building. People will be able to enter the building with the help of smart cards, and the parking will be automatic,” said Rawal.