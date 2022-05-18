World Hypertension Day: 9.5% police officials found hypertensive in Noida

On World Hypertension Day on Tuesday, a private hospital in Noida conducted health checkups for about 450 police officials and their families, which revealed that about 9.5% of the officials had hypertension while nearly 50% of them had higher than normal blood pressure.

Doctors said that of the overall Indian population, about 70% people do not have any overt symptoms of hypertension. However, about 42% urban and 25% of the rural population suffer from hypertension.

“The main reason for hypertension here is work-related stress, which is also true for most police officials. This is why, while 9.5% of the officials had serious symptoms, many others had high BP and related issues. One of the best ways to deal with work stress is planning ahead and scheduling work that reduces the mental burden, along with regular exercise,” said Dr DK Gupta, chairman, Felix Hospital, that conducted the mega health camp.

Inaugurating the health camp, Noida commissioner of police, Alok Singh, motivated the force to stay healthy and indulge in regular exercise.

“We in the police force have huge responsibilities and get very little time for ourselves. This stress is leading to hypertension, which is becoming a silent killer globally. I hope that all officials take out some time every day to exercise and stay fit,” said Singh.

Apart from hypertension, a full-body check-up was also done, which included kidney, heart, liver profiling, diabetes and other blood tests. Health checks were conducted by multiple specialities, including pulmonology, cardiology, gastroenterology, gynaecology, ENT, orthopaedic and dermatology.

“Apart from hypertension, we also saw post-Covid complication related to the chest and breathing in about 25% of the officials. Among the dependents, we saw many with nutritional deficiencies, such as malnutrition in children and anaemia in pregnant women,” said Dr Gupta.

Interestingly, around 40 people had symptoms of diabetes. Doctors added that several people also came with dental problems.

Doctors said that the main reasons for hypertension include obesity, excess weight, smoking, lifestyle, excessive salt usage, excessive alcohol consumption, and heredity. Some common symptoms include headache, weakness, insomnia, nausea and palpitation, dizziness, and physical or mental distress.

The camp had nine doctors and 17 other nursing staff from Felix hospital who checked 375 police officials as well as their dependents.