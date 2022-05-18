World Hypertension Day: 9.5% police officials found hypertensive in Noida
On World Hypertension Day on Tuesday, a private hospital in Noida conducted health checkups for about 450 police officials and their families, which revealed that about 9.5% of the officials had hypertension while nearly 50% of them had higher than normal blood pressure.
Doctors said that of the overall Indian population, about 70% people do not have any overt symptoms of hypertension. However, about 42% urban and 25% of the rural population suffer from hypertension.
“The main reason for hypertension here is work-related stress, which is also true for most police officials. This is why, while 9.5% of the officials had serious symptoms, many others had high BP and related issues. One of the best ways to deal with work stress is planning ahead and scheduling work that reduces the mental burden, along with regular exercise,” said Dr DK Gupta, chairman, Felix Hospital, that conducted the mega health camp.
Inaugurating the health camp, Noida commissioner of police, Alok Singh, motivated the force to stay healthy and indulge in regular exercise.
“We in the police force have huge responsibilities and get very little time for ourselves. This stress is leading to hypertension, which is becoming a silent killer globally. I hope that all officials take out some time every day to exercise and stay fit,” said Singh.
Apart from hypertension, a full-body check-up was also done, which included kidney, heart, liver profiling, diabetes and other blood tests. Health checks were conducted by multiple specialities, including pulmonology, cardiology, gastroenterology, gynaecology, ENT, orthopaedic and dermatology.
“Apart from hypertension, we also saw post-Covid complication related to the chest and breathing in about 25% of the officials. Among the dependents, we saw many with nutritional deficiencies, such as malnutrition in children and anaemia in pregnant women,” said Dr Gupta.
Interestingly, around 40 people had symptoms of diabetes. Doctors added that several people also came with dental problems.
Doctors said that the main reasons for hypertension include obesity, excess weight, smoking, lifestyle, excessive salt usage, excessive alcohol consumption, and heredity. Some common symptoms include headache, weakness, insomnia, nausea and palpitation, dizziness, and physical or mental distress.
The camp had nine doctors and 17 other nursing staff from Felix hospital who checked 375 police officials as well as their dependents.
-
Hinjewadi police book two Pune builders for extortion of ₹10.85 crore
Pune: The Hinjewadi police have booked two persons for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10.85 crore from a Pune-based builder. The police have invoked IPC 420 (cheating), 384 (extortion) and 34 (common intention) against the accused. API Sandeep Deshmukh is the investigating officer in the case.
-
19-year-old youth booked for raping minor in Lonikand
Pune: The Lonikand police have booked a 19-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on May 13. According to the police, the victim stays in the neighbourhood of the accused and had entered the house at a time when all the family members were away. The police have invoked relevant sections under the POCSO Act. Police station incharge Rajendra Mokashi said the incident took place in Gholwadi area.
-
Airbags, seatbelts saved our lives: NCP MLA after e-way mishap
Nationalist Congress Party leader and Ahmednagar City MLA, Sangram Jagtap, had a narrow escape after his car hit a state transport bus on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Tuesday, police officials said. Jagtap (36) was on his way to Mumbai in his BMW car when around 5.30 am, his vehicle met with an accident near Bhatan tunnel. The bus was also heading towards Mumbai from Pune, an official from Rasayani police station said.
-
SC extends demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers till August 28
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for the demolition of the 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida to August 28, three months beyond the earlier deadline set by the court for May 22. The new date was requested by Edifice Engineering, the private firm contracted to demolish the towers.
-
RPF team wins Prayagraj Div volleyball competition
Team of Railway Protection Force of Prayagraj division won the RPF Inter-Divisional Volleyball Competition-2022 conducted by Prayagraj at Regional Railway Protection Force Training Centre at Subedarganj on Tuesday. Players of total five teams of Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi Divisions besides NCR headquarters and Railway Protection Special Force participated in the competition. Chief Security Commissioner, Senior Chief Security Commissioner, Prayagraj and other officers were present during the finals. Moushumi Chaudhary were present.
