Yeida bags ‘big profits’ as Noida airport project picks up pace, claim officials

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has been witnessing a “big jump in profits” in sale of properties in the past one year amid a progress in the work on the Noida International Airport project in Jewar, said officials on Tuesday.

Yeida said that it has started receiving a lot of applications for plots from the investors since the work on the airport project has picked up pace. “We are witnessing an increase in profit every year, as the airport project has become a reality. We believe that the profit is likely to increase in the future,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Yeida.

According to the Yeida, it has received a profit of ₹149 crore in 2018-19, ₹289 crore in 2019-20, and ₹455 crore in 2020-21 financial years. Yeida is seeing the profit in sale of residential, industrial, institutional and mixed-land use plots. It has received nearly ₹2,121 crore revenue from April 1, 2021, to December 15, 2021, and spent nearly ₹1,474 crore during this period in paying the debt and other expenditure. Yeida, however, did not increase the land allotment rate for any category in its board meeting held on Monday.

“The authority may revise the land allotment rates in March 2022, if the board agrees to this proposal. In this board meeting the Yeida has not increased the land allotment rates,” said Singh.

If the rates are hiked, Yeida hopes the profit will further increase in the future. In May 2019, Yeida approved a 4% -8% hike in land allotment rate of the group housing, builder, and industrial and institutional plots.

The prevailing rate for residential land is ₹16,225 per square metre for group housing land and ₹7,560 per square metre for institutional land, said the officials. Meanwhile, Yeida has also decided to adopt a new scheme to allot the institutional plots.

“The applicant for institutional plots will get marks for fulfilling the eligibility criteria such as financial net worth, technical capacity and work experience, etc. If the applicant will get at least 60% out of the total 85% then only he will be considered for an interview to get qualified for a plot,” said Singh.

