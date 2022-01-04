Yeida extends OTS scheme deadline as many plot allottees yet to claim benefits

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) during its 72nd board meeting on Monday decided to extend its one-time settlement scheme benefits till March 31, 2022, as many property allottees are yet to claim the benefits, said officials. The deadline to settle the financial dues was set on December 31, 2021.

Yeida decided to extend the deadline as the response of the scheme is good, and many alottees are yet to claim the benefits, said the officials.

Under the OTS scheme, Yeida agreed to waive off the compounded amount and only levy simple interest on property dues of the individual property owners. The authority had floated the scheme from October 1, 2021, and concluded it on December 31.

Sharing the final outcome of the scheme, Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh said, “The scheme was meant for all the allottees, except those in the group housing plot category, owned by the developers. It was also meant for industrial, institutional, commercial, built-up houses, mixed-use, and abadi plot owners.”

Yeida said it received 2,593 applications during the scheme period, and it will bring in revenues of ₹416 crore. And by offering rebate over the compounded amount, the authority will pass on benefits amounting to ₹350 crore to the plot owners.

While allotting a plot, YEIDA commanded interest of 8.5% over the land premium from the owners. In case of default the authority calculated the land premium by levying compound interest. While the first default attracted compound interest at the interest rate of 11.5%, the second one was calculated at 14.5%. The outstanding amount was compounded every six months.

Out of the 38,000 allottees who had taken units along the Yamuna Expressway, the scheme was introduced to cater to 32,000 allottees. Officials said that several industrial allottees and residential allottees, who could not be offered land due to legal issues, have been offered zero period benefits in the past, and did not avail the OTS scheme.

Rishabh Nigam, president of Yamuna Expressway Entrepreneurs Association (YEEA), said, “The OTS scheme is useful for those who are yet to clear their financial dues against their respective plots, because it waives off the compound amount, and only the simple interest charge remains.”

Medical device park project approved, plot scheme to be launched soon

Other major decisions taken during the board meeting on Monday were: extending deadline for executing lease deed for all allottees (except group housing) till March 31; people who have received notice to execute lease deed immediately through checklist issued by the authority will also be given an additional time; purchasing six four-wheelers and handing those over to the police department for increased patrolling along the Yamuna Expressway; allowing execution of lease deed and registration through the power of attorney for blood and close relatives; and standardising payment to contractors for various civil works according to the rates prescribed by the public works department of Uttar Pradesh among others.

Yeida also said that medical device manufacturing units will soon be set up in Sector 28, along the expressway as the central government has approved the detailed project report of the mega project spread over 350 acres of land. During the board meeting on Monday, Yeida also approved the proposal to sell plots in the project, allowing industrialists to set up businesses along the Yamuna Expressway after getting a nod from both the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre, said the officials.

“The central government approved the medical device park project on December 31, 2021, and the state government has also given a green signal to it. The Centre has allowed us to promote the scheme, asking manufacturers to come here, invest, and start making medical devices,” said the Yeida CEO.

Now, Yeida will take out road shows across cities to promote the scheme, in a bid to bring investors into the region.

“We will interact with interested investors and ask them to invest and start businesses here. We will also seek their suggestions to make tailor-made plot schemes,” Singh added.

In phase I, Yeida will carve out plots on 200 acres of land and 150 acres in phase II, said the officials.

The central government asked Yeida on September 24, 2021, to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) and submit the same by December 23, 2021. Subsequently, Yeida submitted the DPR and the Centre approved the same last December. The central government has conveyed in-principle approval to the setting up of the medical device park on 350 acres along the Yamuna Expressway, according to the scheme guidelines of ‘Promotion of Medical Device Park’. It will be the first medical device park in India, to be developed in Sector 28, near the Noida airport site in Jewar.

For the first time, Yeida will also build a shed to allot for setting up industrial units at this park, which is likely to emerge as a hub of manufacturing units of medical devices such as ventilators, PPE kits, and X-ray machines among other such products.

A Government of India (GOI) approval means that the Yeida is likely to get over ₹1,000 crore fund and other benefits from the central government, said the Yeida officials.

In November 2020, Yeida earmarked the 350 acres for the medical device park, and also sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government for the same. The authority is expecting a ₹5,250 crore investment in the project, if it is executed, they added.

Under the scheme ‘Promotion of Medical Device Park’ in follow-up to the July 27, 2021, order of the ministry of chemical, fertiliser and pharmaceuticals’ , the Uttar Pradesh government appointed Yeida as the state implementing agency on August 4, 2021, to execute this project. Subsequently, Yeida roped in Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT), Visakhapatnam, to prepare the DPR for the same, according to the officials.

