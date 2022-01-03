Yeida to take major decisions on Jewar airport, projects near Yamuna e-way today

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) is likely to take major decisions related to the development around the airport site in Jewar, and along the Yamuna Expressway on Monday, said officials on Sunday.

Yeida will discuss the matter and may approve several developmental projects, including the bid document of the Film City, a heritage city project, costing of upcoming construction work, and issues related to farmers among others. As it will be the last board meeting during the present regime ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls 2022, which are scheduled between February and March this year, the Yeida will take crucial decisions now because the next board meeting will be conducted only after the new government takes charge after the elections.

“The board will discuss all the project proposals, and take important decisions related to the development along the Yamuna Expressway,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

One of the most important project proposals will be to review progress made on the development of the Noida international airport project in Jewar. If required, the board will give requisite approvals on the developmental work such as road construction, pavement, park and other basic facilities, which is to be taken on the periphery of the airport.

As the Uttar Pradesh government gave all requisite clearances on the projects on November 21, 2021, Yeida issued a global tender the same day to select a developer who will develop the Film City on 1,000 acres in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway.

The move came after the Uttar Pradesh government gave a green signal to draft the bid document, which defines the agreement terms between the developer and the state government. The tender was published globally, so that a competent film production house or film company could be engaged in the development work of the project. At least 20 companies showed interest in the Film City project, and Yeida has taken a pre-bid meeting with these companies to explain the terms and conditions of the bidding process, and how the project will be developed. Subsequently the companies made some suggestions regarding the bid document, and the state government asked Yeida to make some changes in the bid document. Now, Yeida may take the revised bid document to the board for approvals, said the officials.