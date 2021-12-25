Yogi distributes mobiles among 200 students from Gautam Budh Nagar in Lucknow

As many as 200 final year college students from Gautam Budh Nagar received free tablets and mobile phones from chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event organised at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Biharee Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.

The meritorious students were from Km Mayawati Government Girls PG College, Badalpur in Dadri, IITM College in Greater Noida and Government ITI College in Sector 31.

The devices were distributed as part of the UP government’s ‘free tablet and smartphone distribution campaign’for the technical empowerment of youth in the field of education.

“The Covid pandemic has had a huge impact on education and students who could not afford digital devices were at a disadvantage. Hence, this scheme aims to provide the devices to all college students in the district, who do not have tablets and mobile phones, so they can continue with their education. Students can register for the scheme through Digi Shakti portal online,” said Dharamveer Singh, district inspector of schools, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“For the launch of the scheme, the devices were distributed to 200 students of our district, who were invited to Lucknow for the event. All final year students of government colleges in the district will get mobiles and tablets under the scheme at an event that will be organized at the district level. The total number of students from Gautam Budh Nagar, who will receive the devices, is yet to be finalized,” said Singh.

He added that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the district magistrate for the device distribution programme at the district level. In the first phase, only final year students are being provided with the devices but programmes will be organized at the district level for distribution to other students as well.

The target is to distribute laptops and smart phones to 6,800,000 students in the state.