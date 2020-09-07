Noida: NMRC to fine ₹500 for not wearing mask at Metro stations

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:21 IST

Noida: Passengers found travelling without face masks will have to pay a fine of ₹500 and those caught spitting in trains or platforms will have to cough up ₹100, as the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will resume its services after more than five months on Monday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

NMRC runs the Noida-Greater Noida metro rail link, which is known as Aqua Line. NMRC officials said that all 21 Metro stations of Aqua Line will also have stalls where commuters can buy masks.

“Passengers will not be allowed to enter without mask. If passengers are found unmasked, later on trains or at stations, they will be fined ₹500. Passengers found spitting inside metro stations, trains or any other metro premises will be fined ₹100 for the first offence and ₹500 for any subsequent occurrence,” said Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager, NMRC.

The penalties will be imposed strictly by the NMRC staff to prevent the Covid-19 spread, the officials said. However, NMRC has not planned any fine in case people break social distancing norms.

As per current plan, NMRC will run trains from 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 9 pm with a frequency of 15 minutes from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the services will be available from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 9 pm.

On Sunday, NMRC held a detailed inspection of the Aqua Line to avoid any last-minute glitches in its operation. Senior NMRC officials travelled in a rail motor trolley to check the tracks and signalling from the Depot station in Greater Noida to Sector 51 station in Noida.

Sharma said that NMRC is also spreading the message of using cashless ticketing options among its commuters. “NMRC currently has three ticketing options -- smart card, QR code generated by NMRC’s mobile app, and paper generated QR code purchased from the Metro stations. We are encouraging commuters to use the first two options as much as possible to help in minimising human contact,” she said.

Passengers will be screened by thermal sensors at the entry gates.

“People having high temperature or fever will not be allowed. Each station has been given some PPE kits. In case, commuters need any medical help, the metro staff will call the health department and get them admitted in the nearest hospital,” Sharma said.

To ensure adequate social distance, markings for standing of passengers have been made at one metre spacing in frisking zones, and at ticket counters and platforms. NMRC has a fleet of 19 trains, each with four coaches. However, only eight trains will run from Monday, the officials said, adding that two trains will be in standby mode and others have been kept in reserve.

According to the officials, only 50 passengers will be allowed in a coach from Monday. Normally, a coach can ferry 250 commuters – with sitting and standing capacity.

Meanwhile, Ritu Maheshwari, managing director, NMRC, urged passengers to follow the guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government. “I request passengers to follow social distancing norms. They should not sit on the seats where prohibitory stickers are pasted. They should use cashless mode for tickets. They must wear mask while commuting in Metro,” she said.

Around 300 personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC ) will be deployed for the security of all stations and trains.

“Six personnel, including one sub-inspector rank official, will be deployed at each station. We will also make coordination with the city police and seek their help if there is a crowd,” said Kalpana Saxena, commandant of 49th battalion PAC.

NMRC also provides free e-rickshaws to connect Aqua Line’s Sector 51 station to Blue Line’s Sector 52 station of Delhi Metro. An e-rickshaw will ferry a maximum of two persons in one trip, the officials said.