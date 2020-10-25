Noida: Rape victim’s father goes to police station with pistol, demands justice

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:04 IST

The father of a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped on October 21 went to the Surajpur police station on Friday brandishing a countrymade pistol and demanding justice and monetary compensation.

The girl was allegedly lured by the suspect on the pretext of offering sweets, and then raped in a flat in the building where she resided with her family. The suspect, Sonu Verma (25), was visiting a friend in the same building when he saw the girl.

Verma was nabbed on the same day. However, in the evening when a police team took him for scene recreation, he tried to grab a sub-inspector’s pistol and flee from the spot. He was injured in his leg during this attempt and then taken in custody again after which he was sent to jail.

On October 23, the girl’s father, a 35-year-old truck driver, reached the Surajpur police station with a pistol.

A police official said that the girl’s father was in a poor state of mind and was asking for several things, including monetary compensation for his daughter and a chance to face the suspect himself for destroying their life. The pistol was eventually taken from him and he was calmed down.

“The family is undergoing counselling, including the father. The girl is doing better health wise. We are trying to fast track the case so that a charge sheet is filed soon and the financial aid process can start. We are trying to help them out as much as possible,” said Vrinda Shukla, deputy commissioner of police, women and children safety.

Family members allege that the girl’s father was stressed.

“They don’t have a lot of money and he is very scared with the state of affairs. He didn’t mean anyone harm but only wanted to make sure that they get justice for their daughter,” said his brother-in-law.

Police also said that the incident of bringing the pistol to the police station is being investigated.

“We understand the problem (father’s situation), but the act (of bringing a pistol to the police station) in itself was wrong. A probe in the matter is underway and necessary action will be taken soon,” said DCP, zone 2, Harish Chander.

“The compensation process starts as soon as the FIR is registered. Then the medical examination report is taken into account along with the charge-sheet. For most of the POCSO cases, a compensation of Rs 3 lakh is given to the family which comes from the state government. The entire process takes about 2-3 months,”said DPO, Atul Soni.