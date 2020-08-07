Noida: Residents suffer power cuts in city’s 10 sectors

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:41 IST

NOIDA: Amid the rising humidity, residents from several sectors of the city have complained of long power outages and voltage fluctuations. In some sectors, local faults led to outage of about eight hours, residents said.

According the residents of Sector 137, they had to face a power outage that lasted for more than eight hours from 8.30pm on Thursday to 5am on Friday after the supply line was broken by the sewer cleaning crane. Other sectors also suffered outages of up to three hours due a faulty power supply line and tripping of the substation.

Parveen Singh Taragi, estate manager of Logix Blossom County in Sector 137, said that his area had a power outage that lasted for nearly eight hours from Thursday night to Friday morning. “The supply lines were broken by the cranes cleaning the drainage. We immediately complained about it to the power discom, but its staff took their own time in rectifying the fault. As a result, all the societies in our sector had no option other than to bank on diesel generator sets for over eight hours,” he said.

Similarly, the residents of Sector 77 complained that they have been facing power outages of two or three hours daily for the past 10 days. “On Thursday evening, when we tried to lodge our complaints with the power discom, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), it did not take down our complaints as all the phone lines were hung up. All the residents are fed up of this sorry state of affairs,” said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Grihapravesh, a high-rise in Sector 77.

Kumar further said that the demand-supply gap is not an issue during the Covid-19 pandemic. “The distribution and transmission bottlenecks and dilly-dallying approach of the staff are largely responsible for the avoidable power cuts, as well as tripping,” Kumar added.

Similar complaints were raised by the residents of sectors 25, 27, 28, 29, 36, 37, 92, and 93A, among others.

When contacted, Virendra Nath Singh, chief zonal engineer of PVVNL Noida, denied long outages across the sectors. “I regularly conduct reviews of the power situation, and it was not as if there were four to five hours of outages across all the sectors. Some parts of the city might have been affected due to the falling of trees or a local fault caused by rains. But otherwise the power supply is uninterrupted. Our staff fix all the faults as soon as possible,” Singh said.