Noida student, who got critically injured for resisting car robbery, dies

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 23:56 IST

Noida: A 24-year-old Noida student died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sector 62 on Friday night, two days after he was critically wounded for resisting a car robbery.

The victim, Akshay Kalra, a resident of Stellar Park, Noida Sector 62, had completed B.Tech in Computer Science from a Noida-based private university this year.

Love Kumar, additional commissioner of police (law and order) Gautam Budh Nagar said that the victim died on Friday night. “He had received critical injuries and was admitted to Fortis Hospital on Wednesday 12:22am. On Friday night, we received information from the hospital that he has expired. We have formed ten teams and launched an extensive search for the suspects,” he said. Kumar said that the teams are working on multiple angles but they are yet to get a concrete clue in this case.

On Thursday morning, Akshay’s father Gulshan Kalra filed a complaint in Sector 58 police station after he was informed about the incident. A chief engineer in LIC in Kanpur, Gulshan Kalra reached Noida on Thursday morning.

In the complaint he alleged , “My son left house in his white Hyundai Creta at 10:30 pm. At 12:45am, the police informed me that my son is admitted to Fortis Hospital as he was perhaps critically injured for resisting car robbery. His purse is also missing from the spot. He was found near Varun Apartments,” he said.

Sector 58 police station registered a case against unnamed suspects under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery). Kumar said as the victim has died, sections of dacoity with murder will be added in the FIR. Police said that Akshay was found unconscious. “He was not in a position to share any information. Police are probing from all possible angles,” Kumar said.

Pradeep Mishra, president, Stellar Park RWA, said the victim’s family received information that Akshay expired at 9:10pm. “This has sent a shockwave in the society. We have come to the hospital after getting the information,” he said.

Fortis Hospital did not share a comment on the issue.