Noida: Traffic police prepare plan to ease congestion at Pari Chowk

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:45 IST

Noida: The traffic police and transport department in a meeting decided to deploy measures to ease traffic at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. As per plan, no commercial vehicles such as buses, autos or taxis would be allowed to halt at Pari Chowk for pick or drop passengers. However, three bus stops have been designated – Sector P-3, Sector Alpha – 1, and Sector Omega II – from where the buses would halt instead.

Pari Chowk is a junction where traffic coming from Surajpur, Kasna and Noida converges. A large number of inter-state buses and city autos also occupy a significant amount of space which adds to traffic woes.

Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Traffic, said the meeting was held with all stakeholders to ease the traffic situation. “Pari Chowk witnesses traffic jams in even normal days due to a large number of vehicles coming from different cities. This sometimes chokes the area and motorists such as office goers, students, etc, get stuck. We have designated three bus stands at some distance where the buses, autos and other commercial vehicles can halt to pick up and drop commuters. This will unclog the Pari Chowk area,” he said, adding that the plan would be deployed soon.

The first bus stop has been designated in Sector P-3 where buses going from Greater Noida to western Uttar Pradesh will halt. “Commuters going to Aligarh, Meerut, Agra, Bulandshahr, etc. can board buses from there. These buses will run on the internal road and reach Zero Point without visiting Pari Chowk. From there, they can go to the Yamuna Expressway and continue their journey,” he said.

A bus stand for vehicles going from Greater Noida to Noida has been designated near Sector Omega II. This bus stand is located between Pari Chowk and P-3. These buses would navigate through Pari Chowk but they would not halt there to drop or pick up passengers.

The third bus stop has been designated near Sector Alpha 1 roundabout where vehicles coming from Noida to Greater Noida would halt. These buses and commercial vehicles would cross Pari Chowk but won’t halt there. Around one lakh vehicles navigate through Pari Chowk on normal days.

Alok Singh, a resident of Sector Alpha – 1 in Greater Noida said that the traffic is relatively smooth at Pari Chowk due to the Covid pandemic and the lockdown. “The traffic may increase once normalcy prevails. We feel that the new bus stand is a good experiment and it may ease traffic at Pari Chowk if it is properly enforced on roadways buses and autos,” he said.

The traffic police are also conducting enforcement drives to ensure autos having only valid permits ply in the city. “Autos registered in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, etc. would not be allowed to ply on Noida roads. On Thursday, we seized 37 autos and one bus for permit violation in Greater Noida,” the DCP Traffic said.