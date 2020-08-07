e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Noida: Use of drone cameras banned in view of CM’s visit

Noida: Use of drone cameras banned in view of CM’s visit

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

NOIDA The Gautam Budh Nagar police have banned the use of drone cameras for two days from Friday, in view of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the district.

The CM, who arrived in Greater Noida on Friday evening, is expected to inaugurate the Covid-dedicated hospital in Noida Sector 39 on Saturday.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that apart from inauguration of the hospital, the CM will also make an inspection of integrated control room in Sector 128. “Adequate number of doctors and paramedics have already been deployed in the new hospital. He (the CM) will also chair a review meeting with the officials of all the districts of western Uttar Pradesh about the Covid-19 situation in their areas,” Suhas said.

The 400-bed hospital has been developed jointly by Tata group and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the officials said.

According to sources in the district administration, the CM will meet with people’s representatives and his party workers late Friday.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up across the district. The GB Nagar police have already imposed section 144 of CrPC in the district, which restricts assembly of more than four people at a place. “In view of the chief minister’s tour to the district and using powers under section 144 of the CrPC, I order that operation of drone cameras would be totally prohibited in GB Nagar on August 7 and 8,” said an order issued by Ashutosh Dwivedi, deputy commissioner of police (law and order).

The CM will spend the Friday night at the Gautam Budh University guest house in Greater Noida, the officials said.

top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In