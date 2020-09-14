Noida: With rising number of cases, Covid-19 control room gets over 400 calls per day

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:25 IST

NOIDA: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Gautam Budh Nagar, the integrated control room set up to attend to Covid-related queries is once again flooded with calls. The control room has received 6,105 calls this month so far.

The average daily calls, which was less than 300 in August, is expected to go over 400 this month, officials from the district health department said.

With 186 new positives on Sunday, the overall cases in GB Nagar has gone up to 10,192. Out of them, as many as 2,447 cases (over 24%) have been detected in September only.

GB Nagar district chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that as many as 30 telephone lines have been set up at the integrated control room in Sector 59. “Set up by the district administration and the police commissionerate on April 4, this ‘all-in-one’ control room has received over three lakh calls on its toll-free number – 1800-419-2211 – till date. However, maximum calls were received during the lockdown, when the average daily calls were around 1,000,” he said.

The district surveillance officer (DSO), Dr Manoj Kumar Kushwaha, said the telephone lines at the control room are nowadays manned by 27 personnel from different departments who then forward the calls depending on the kind of query to one of seven different units established in the control room. “The seven units — home isolation, containment zone, sampling and surveillance, facility allocation and self-declaration, contact tracing, rapid response, and ambulance and sanitization — have nearly 200 officials and workers,” he said.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that the number of calls has increased these days after the sudden surge in new cases. “A detailed online and offline database of all the patients is maintained here. A team of doctors, paramedics and teachers monitor the patients round-the-clock. We are tracking their progress through the UP Covid-19 app. The control room also keeps a close tab on the patients asking about their oxygen levels, temperature, and any other complaints,” he said.

The DM further said that if the number of recovered patients and low fatality rate are any indication, the district has tackled the pandemic in a better manner. “The district has so far recorded 48 deaths linked to the pandemic, with one of the lowest mortality rates – 0.47% -- in the state. Also, our recovery rate is 79.82%, which is better than other districts in the state having over 3,000 cases,” he said.

The GB Nagar district currently stands seventh among the 75 districts in the state in terms of number of active cases as well as recoveries.