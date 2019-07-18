North civic body schools gets 200 benches after HT report, more to come

New Delhi

The action committees of private unaided schools in Delhi have decided to create a bank of extra furniture and donate them to primary schools run by North Delhi Municipal Corporation, where students have been forced to sit on floors and attend classes since last year due to a shortage of benches.

The committee, which represents more than 400 private schools operating on Delhi government land, took cognisance of a Hindustan Times report published on July 9. One of the schools, highlighted by Hindustan Times in its July 9 report, received 200 benches from the association on Monday.

Bharat Arora, general secretary of the committee, said, “After getting to know about the shortage of benches in north municipality schools we started contacting our member schools and asked if they could donate some spare furniture. Many schools have come forward to make a bank of these desks and benches. We have already donated 200 benches to a school in Jahagirpuri.”

The Jahagirpuri municipal school had only 180 benches for over 1,100 students. The school operates in two shifts— for girls in the morning and boys in the evening. The principal of the school on Thursday said that after receiving 200 additional benches, students of at least 10 sections will now not have to sit on mats. “The students are very happy. We have distributed the benches between the sections of Class 4 and 5. We will have to take care of the furniture so that it does not get damaged,” said the principal, who wished not to be named.

HT had last week reported that students in around 100 north corporation schools were struggling because of shortage of benches, owing to which they were forced to sit on floor mats since last September.

Officials at north corporation said they will take another three months to get benches in all its schools.

Jai Prakash, chairperson of north corporation’s standing committee, said that the civic body has been trying to get the benches for all its schools within three months. “We have passed the file of tender for benches and the process has already begun. It will not take more than three months now,” he said.

Avatar Singh, mayor of north civic body, said that the corporation will welcome the private school association for donating the benches to their schools. “We are also trying our best to get more benches,” he said.

