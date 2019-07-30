North Delhi mayor sprinkles Ganga water at Civic Centre for ‘prosperity’

cities

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:37 IST

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Avtar Singh Tuesday sprinkled water from the Ganga, which he had himself brought as a kanwariya, on different floors of the Civic Centre, which houses headquarters of north and south civic bodies, hoping to bring “prosperity” to the cash-strapped corporation.

Kanwariyas are lord Shiva devotees who undertake a pilgrimage to fetch Ganga water and offer it at their local temples.

According to north civic body officials, the mayor rode a motorcycle to Haridwar on Saturday and returned with Ganga water on Monday night.

“It is my belief that Maa Ganga fulfils the wish of a devotee and so I brought the holy water to the corporation with the belief that it may bring prosperity and glory to the civic body and also help officials to better serve citizens. Today being Shivratri, I sprinkled the Ganga water in the Civic Centre for the purpose. I hope that this would certainly improve our financial situation,” the mayor said.

North civic body spokesperson Yogendra Singh Mann said in the afternoon, the mayor sprinkled the Ganga water on different floors, which houses various departments of the civic body, and also from top of the building (28th floor) to cover the whole structure.

He added that the effort is also aimed at drawing the attention of the authorities (state government) towards the poor financial condition of the civic body.

All three civic bodies, which are being run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had been accusing the Aam Aadmi Party -ruled Delhi government of not releasing adequate funds to improve the financial status of the municipalities.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 20:52 IST