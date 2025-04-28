Kochi, Popular Malayalam rapper and songwriter Vedan and eight others were arrested after ganja was seized from his flat in Tripunithura here on Monday, police said. Noted Malayalam rapper Vedan held after ganja seized from flat in Kochi

Hailing from neighbouring Thrissur district, the musician's original name is Hirandas Murali.

Based on a tip-off, the police carried out a search at the rented apartment where nine people, including the singer, were present.

According to police, five grams of dried ganja and equipment to use the contraband were seized from the apartment during the raid.

"It is a place where Vedan and his colleagues used to come to practice. During the interrogation, he admitted that he consumed ganja," a police officer told reporters.

Besides the drugs, their mobile phone and around ₹9.50 lakh were also seized.

The cash was received as remuneration for their music show, he said.

The arrests were recorded, and they were released on station bail later after being sent for health checks. A probe will be launched to investigate the source of the seized contraband, police added. Meanwhile, an object resembling a leopard tooth was found on the gold chain possessed by the rapper, sources said. Forest officials examined the object and confirmed that it was the tooth of the big cat. During the interrogation, Vedan initially said it was brought from Thailand, but later claimed that it was gifted by one of his fans during a programme held in Chennai in May, 2024. A detailed probe is required to verify the veracity of his statements, sources added.

Interestingly, the musician, who has a huge fan following, especially among youngsters, used to campaign against the drug menace during his music shows.

The incident took place a day after three people, including noted Malayalam directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa were arrested by Excise with hybrid ganja from a flat in Kochi in the early hours of Sunday.

A total of 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja were seized from them, and the trio was released on station bail later.

Recently, actor Shine Tom Chacko was also arrested in a drug case after escaping from a hotel during a raid.

