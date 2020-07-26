e-paper
Now 17, conjoined twins Sohna-Mohna want to train as electricians

The boys want to become self-dependent and earn their livelihood doing electric repairs.

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 21:01 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
The twins fixing a problem in the generator with their tools in Amritsar on Sunday.
The twins fixing a problem in the generator with their tools in Amritsar on Sunday. (HT Photo)
         

Conjoined twins Sohna and Mohna, who recently passed their matriculation examination, are ready to take on the next phase of their lives. The 17-year-olds want to become electricians.

Abandoned by their parents in 2003, the twins were just two months old when Pingalwara, a home for the destitute situated on the outskirts of Amritsar, took them in.

On Sunday, the boys were seen working on a problem in the generator installed at the premises. Helping each other out while using the electricity tools, the brothers seemed to enjoy the work. “Work is worship. It should not be downsized. Instead of getting hooked to drugs, the youth should do engage in productive work of their own liking,” the twins said.

“Both have turned 17 and are self-dependent now as they don’t need much help from anyone. The hobby of doing electric repairs has driven their passion and now they are being trained under one of our electricians here. We are trying to get them enrolled in an electrician diploma course as per their wishes. By attaining expertise in this field, both will be able to earn their livelihood,” said Bibi Inderjit Kaur, chairperson of All India Pingalwara Charitable Society which runs the home.

The electrician who is guiding them said, “Both have been learning and doing electric repairs for the past year. Earlier, they used to observe my work after school hours, but now they are devoting more time and learning fast. They are able to fix all minor problems related to electricity and electronic appliances.”

Notably, after their birth, the doctors at AIIMS had contacted Pingalwara and the babies got a home here on Independence Day in 2003. They were named Sohna and Mogna by Bibi Inderjeet Kaur after the famous piece of historical fiction by Bhai Vir Singh.

The twins have two hearts, two pairs of arms, kidneys, and spinal cords, but a single liver, gall bladder, spleen, and one pair of legs. They were born at Sucheta Kriplani Hospital in Delhi on June 14, 2003, and shifted to AIIMS soon after. The doctors at AIIMS said separation would entail the loss of one twin and vascular and neurological loss in the lower limbs of the survivor.

