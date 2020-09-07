Now, Jammu division recording more Covid infections than Kashmir

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 21:28 IST

The Jammu division is witnessing more Covid-19 cases this month as compared to Kashmir which till August 31 was in the lead for number of infections and deaths.

Officials have attributed the change in contagion trend to increased testing in Jammu division and relaxation in lockdown.

As many as 600 people tested positive in Jammu division on Monday while 413 cases were reported from Kashmir.

From September 1 to 6, the union territory has recorded 5,859 coronavirus cases, of which 3,037 (51.8%) pertained to the Jammu division and 2,822 (48%) to Kashmir division. In the last four days, the daily cases have hovered over 1,000, even touching a record high of 1,316 on Sunday.

The higher percentage of cases in Jammu this month is in complete contrast to the overall distribution of number of Covid patients in the UT, majority of which have been found infected in Kashmir. Of the total 43,557 cases till September 6, Kashmir has contributed 31,739 patients (72.8%), while Jammu accounted for 11,818 (27%). If the comparison is made without including the cases in September, the Valley till August 31 has witnessed 76.6% cases, while Jammu has contributed to 23%.

“The increase in cases in Jammu is due to two things – one that testing has increased and second is the increased public activities due to relaxation in lockdown,” said Dr ADS Manhas, epidemiologist and state surveillance officer of infectious diseases in Jammu.

He said the rate of testing has increased by 100 percent since the rapid antigen tests (RAT) were introduced. “Earlier, we used to conduct some 4,000-5,000 RT-PCR tests, but now we are testing 10,000 to 11,000 people daily using RAT as well as RT-PCR,” he said. With RAT, the test results come within 15 minutes as against 1-2 days for RT-PCR.

Of the 10 districts in Jammu division, majority of the cases have been recorded in Jammu district. Out of the total 3,037 cases in the region from September 1 to 6, over 2,065 were recorded in Jammu district alone.

“Testing has been enhanced in every district, not just Jammu,” Manhas said.

In terms of death rate, Kashmir has recorded seven times more fatalities than Jammu. Of the 784 deaths reported till September 6, as many as 686 patients died in the Valley, while 98 deaths were from Jammu.

However, for the first time on September 5, Jammu division witnessed more number of daily deaths (10) than Kashmir (5). On September 6, seven persons died in Jammu and as many in Kashmir.

“Things are under control and people are aware, but it is only that more people are undergoing testing,” Manhas said.