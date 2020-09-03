Now, pay fine for not segregating household waste, littering

cities

With the local bodies department notifying the ‘Solid waste management and cleanliness and sanitation bylaws-2020’, residents will now have to pay hefty fines for failure to segregate waste or indulging in other violations.

The challan amount can range from Rs 250 to Rs 5,000, depending upon the category of the property or violation. Challans up to Rs 20,000 can be issued on sale of plastic carry bags and Rs 25,000 for burning garbage.

The municipal corporation (MC) has also been directed to depute nuisance detectors in the city, who will keep an eye on violators and issue challans.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

The local bodies department has also fixed monthly charges for door-to-door garbage collection. The charges vary from Rs 50 (for households up to 200 sqm area) to Rs 25,000 for a university. There would be at least 5% annual increment in the charges.

Bulk waste generators, including hotels, marriage palaces and schools, have also been directed to dispose of the waste within the premises as far as possible and only the residual waste should be handed over to waste collectors.

HOLDING EVENTS AT PUBLIC PLACES

A person intending to organise an event at a public place will have to inform the civic body three days prior to the event and pay user charges for collection of waste which may vary from Rs 5,000 (for up to 100 participants) to Rs 40,000 (for over 10,000 participants). If the person fails to clear the waste from the site or inform the authorities, then action would be taken by the MC.

WASTE MANAGEMENT

Facing heat over its failure to manage solid waste properly, the MC will soon commence a drive in the city to issue challans to those who don’t segregate their household waste as directed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The NGT had, on August 24, directed the MC to deposit bank guarantee of Rs 15 lakh to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) over its failure to take up the solid waste management project.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said that bylaws have been notified to ensure compliance of the solid waste management rules. The MC General House had approved the bylaws in September last year and final approval was also given by the local bodies department in the month of January this year. However, the notification was pending due to which the MC was not able to issue the challans.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “We were waiting for the notification and now extensive drives will be conducted to ensure door-to-door lifting of garbage and waste segregation. We are also working to improve the infrastructure for collection and lifting of waste in a segregated manner. Public should also support the civic body in this matter as solid waste management has become a major concern for the city.”

VIOLATORS LIABLE FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

As per the notification, residents who fail to pay the penalty will be liable to do community service, such as road sweeping and graffiti cleaning, for at least one hour. A case can also be lodged against the violators under Environment Protection Act-1986, which can also lead to imprisonment and a fine.