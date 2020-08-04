NSUI observes ‘1st death anniversary’ of 4G internet in J&K

cities

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 20:03 IST

The activists of NSUI on Tuesday observed the first “death anniversary” of 4G internet services here on the banks of Tawi River where a priest performed the rituals.

“The NSUI organised “4G Barkhi” on one year of the suspension of 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Vikas Badhoria, J&K NSUI general secretary. He said when the entire world is fighting against the deadly Covid-19, people of J&K are up in arms against the “digital” pandemic.

“The people of J&K have been deprived of 4G internet facility from past one year. When students all over India are attending online classes, those in J&K have to struggle on obsolete 2G mobile network. Similarly, when businessmen are working from their homes on 4G in other parts of the country, their counterparts in J&K are still struggling with slow internet,” he said.

NSUI activist Ajay Lakhotra said the government must respond to the grievances of people of J&K. “The youth of J&K are already in depression due to unemployment and the suspension of 4G network has added to their frustration. People here are debarred from 4G internet access in the name of national security. We request the government to restore 4G as soon as possible”, he said.