Nuh: Mid-day meal beneficiaries await regular ration

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:20 IST

Even as government schools in Nuh have been shut for more than five months in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many students in the district are still waiting for a regular supply of dry ration as promised by the Haryana government in lieu of the mid-day meals.

With schools being shut down amid the growing Covid-19 threat, the state government in March had decided to deliver ration at home monthly to students who are beneficiaries of mid-day meals. However, many students in Nuh said they had either not received the ration at all or received it only once in the last few months.

In a directive shared with district elementary education officers on March 20, the state elementary education department had directed them to deposit cooking costs to eligible students in their bank accounts and provide dry ration as well. The amount of ration and cooking costs were initially calculated for 10 days. Subsequently, ration distribution was extended and is now expected to continue until schools remain closed. On a monthly basis, 150 grams of wheat and 100 grams of rice are to be provided to students. The cooking cost was also revised and increased by 10%. Currently, the cooking costs per day per child is ₹4.97 for primary classes and ₹7.45 for upper primary. The monthly cooking cost is calculated based on the number of working days.

9-year-old Neha, a class 6 student, who studies in the neighbourhood government school in Asaisika village, said she received dry ration only once since the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Her mother Sushma said that officials from the education department had distributed dry ration comprising rice, dry milk powder, and some pulses in April and the family has not received any ration since then . “We received ration once in April but not after that. Most people we know have also received it only once. We have not received any money in lieu of mid-day meals either,” said Sushma.

Jan Mohammad, a resident of Kotla village in Nuh, said most families of government school students in Kotla had received ration only once. Three of his siblings study in the village government school and are mid-day meal beneficiaries, he said, adding that only his brother, a class 5 student, had received dry ration from the school sometime in April. “We don’t get prior information about the distribution of ration. If people get to know about ration dispersal through word of mouth, they are able to collect it from the school on the day of distribution, or else they miss the chance,” said Mohammad. He said that students had been called to the school to collect ration kits comprising 100 grams of rice and pulses each. However, he did not receive the cooking cost. “I checked my account but no amount of money towards cooking costs had been deposited,” said Mohammad.

Mohammad Jubair, another Kotla resident, whose son is a Class 8 student, said that he had neither received dry ration nor the cooking costs. “Some people in the village collected ration earlier but we did not receive anything,” said Jubair.

Kapil Kumar Punia, district elementary education officer, Nuh, however, said that the government had been distributing ration for every month since the lockdown. “Initially, we were asked to deliver ration for 10 days. Later, it was extended for April, May, and June. Sometimes there are delays since funds are released by the Centre but we provide ration to all. Since many blocks need to be covered, the timing can vary but everyone will get the ration,” said Punia. He added that the department was currently distributing ration for four months, to last till October.

He said that cooking costs couldn’t be delivered to several students since they didn’t have bank accounts. To counter this problem, the department had started delivering cooking costs to accounts of parents, said Punia. “There are students who don’t have bank accounts. They are deprived of the benefits. To resolve this problem, we have sought bank account details from parents and are sending money,” he said.