Nurse found dead in Amritsar; hospital manager among 4 booked

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 22:37 IST

Amritsar A 20-year-old nurse, Jyoti, was found dead in mysterious circumstances at her paying guest (PG) accommodation at Green Field locality on the Majitha road on Monday. Jyoti, of Khemkaran village in Tarn Taran, had been worked at Florem hospital, Majitha Bypass Chowk, for the past few months, and was doing a course in nursing to improve her skills.

Police have booked the hospital manager Sanjay Sharma, his wife Kirti Sharma, public relations officer Munish and Dr Gurpreet Singh under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Sadar police station.

The victim’s father, Willium, said, “After getting a call from an unknown number, informing me about the death of my daughter, I reached the PG where she had been living at about 3.30am. I found that her body was lying on the bed and there were some marks of sharp-edged weapons on the body. It seemed she was murdered.”

He said, “My daughter often complained to me about the misbehaviour of senior staff of the hospital, where she was employed. There is a conspiracy.”

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-north) Sarabjit Singh along Sadar SHO Parveen Kumar reached the spot. The SHO said based on complaints of family members, they have registered a case against the accused. “More sections, if needed, will be added once our probe is completed,” he said.