NV distilleries chairman confesses to supplying illicit liquor to Haryana, other states

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:27 IST

NV distilleries chairman Ashok Jain has confessed to supplying illicit liquor to Haryana and other states, two days after he was arrested from his Delhi office by police officials.

Panipat deputy superintendent of police (DSP headquarters) Satish Vats said Jain has confessed to supplying illicit liquor to other states without valid permit of the excise department with the help of liquor smugglers. “The distilleries were legal but the work was illegal and the involvement of more people cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Jain was booked after recovery of illegal liquor in Samalkha of Panipat a year ago. He has been sent to five-day police remand by the court.

Police officials associated with the investigation said Jain was questioned in the presence of liquor smuggler Bhupinder Singh. However, the DSP said Jain did not confess that he supplied the liquor with the help of Bhupinder Singh.

The DSP said, “It has not been established yet that the liquor recovered from Bhupinder was manufactured in Jain’s distilleries. We have three more days to interrogate him and will share information after the completion of the police remand.”

The findings of the Special Enquiry Team (SET) constituted to investigate the alleged liquor scam revealed that several cases of illegal liquor were reported in Haryana during April 1, 2019 to May 10, 2020, involving people associated with M/s NV Distilleries.

Several FIRs were also registered following the seizure of illicit liquor. These include FIR 143 at Mulana police station in Ambala after the recovery of 1,800 cases of illegal liquor, FIR 222 at Sadar Police Station in Kurukshetra following the seizure of 14,100 liquor bottles manufactured at M/s RS distillery located in Chandrao of Karnal district, FIR 302 at Sadar Police station in Kurukshetra following recovery of 10,104 bottles.