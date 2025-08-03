Bhubaneswar, Vigilance sleuths in Odisha on Sunday detected 44 plots, one kg of gold, deposits worth ₹1.34 crore and other valuable items allegedly in the possession of a state government employee working as a motor vehicle inspector in Boudh district. Odisha vigilance detects 44 plots, 1 kg of gold in possession of motor vehicle inspector

The valuables were located in six locations of Golap Chandra Hansdah, MVI, Boudh, an official of the anti-corruption wing said.

Based on an allegation that he had accumulated properties disproportionate to his known source of income, a search was conducted in his houses.

The vigilance team found ₹2.38 lakh in cash, a dairy with details of ‘benami’ money transaction and spending of ₹40 lakh for the medical studies of his daughter, a statement said.

He also possessed a double-storeyed building with an area of 3300 sqft at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, it said.

Of the 44 plots in possession of Hansdah and his family, 43 were located in and around Baripada town and one was on the outskirts of Balasore town, the vigilance statement said.

“The sale deed value of plots comes to ₹1.49 crore. A thorough probe has been initiated in this regard. The measurement and valuation/assessment of the buildings/plots are being carried out by the Vigilance Technical Wing. One kg of gold, 2.126 kg of silver and bank deposits worth ₹1.34 crore were detected,” the vigilance said.

Hansdah had joined the government services in 1991 and worked in the DIC offices of Sambalpur and Deogarh.

He was promoted to junior MVI in 2003 and worked in several districts.

“In 2020, he was promoted to MVI and posted to the RTO office in Boudh, where he has been continuing till now. His present salary is ₹1.08 lakh per month,” the vigilance said, adding that the investigation was in progress.

