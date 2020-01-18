e-paper
Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Off-season discount: Air India cuts Chandigarh-Dharamshala fare

The fare for the hour-long Dharamshala to Chandigarh flight has been reduced to ₹1,418 from ₹1,712. The fare is even lower for the Chandigarh to Dharamshala journey at ₹1,260 per ticket. The reduced fares will be effective from January 21 to 30

chandigarh Updated: Jan 18, 2020 12:10 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Air India started the direct flight between Chandigarh and Dharamshala in October last year.
Air India started the direct flight between Chandigarh and Dharamshala in October last year.(HT file photo)
         

Air travellers have reason to cheer this off-tourist season as state-owned carrier Air India has cut fares by 26% on the Dharamshala-Chandigarh route.

The fare for the hour-long Dharamshala to Chandigarh flight has been reduced to ₹1,418 from ₹1,712. The fare is even lower for the Chandigarh to Dharamshala journey at ₹1,260 per ticket.

The reduced fares will be effective from January 21 to 30.

“Air India has reduced the fares on the Dharamshala-Chandigarh route due to off tourist season,” Kishor Sharma, the director at Kangra airport, said.

A six-hour luxury bus journey from Chandigarh to Dharamshala costs between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per seat.

Air India started the direct flight between Chandigarh and Dharamshala in October last year.

Heli-taxi service is also available on the route. However, the fare is higher with the cost of a one-way journey being around ₹7,000.

