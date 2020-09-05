Oil lamp leads to minor fire in a flat in Thane; no injuries

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:50 IST

A minor fire broke out at a residential complex in Thane on Friday morning. The fire started due to an oil lamp burning in a small temple in one of the flats on the fourth floor of the building. There were no injuries or casualties in the incident and the fire brigade doused the fire within 20 minutes while cooling operations were on for an hour.

The fire took place in Siddheshwar building in Patilwadi. “The lamp lit in a small temple in a flat seems to have led to the fire. It was doused immediately by the fire brigade. The family members are unhurt,” said Santosh Kadam, chief of regional disaster management cell, Thane.

According to fire department officials, the cooling operations took time as the small apartment did not have enough windows for smoke to escape. “Due to the lockdown, it was getting difficult to find flowers so we started using garland made of sandalwood in the temple. We had no idea that sandalwood is flammable and it instantly caught fire,” said Deepak Chalke, the owner of the house.