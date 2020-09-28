e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Old equipment installed at power station in Panchkula village

Old equipment installed at power station in Panchkula village

The discrepancy came to the fore during an inspection carried out by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who also sought an inquiry

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Old equipment is being installed at the 66kV power house being constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore at Taparia village in Panchkula. The discrepancy came to the fore during an inspection carried out by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Monday.

The power house is to supply electricity to the surrounding 12 villages and has been a long-standing demand of locals.

An official release claimed that Gupta visited the spot following a complaint and found many irregularities, including “burnt transformers, old panels and wires installed in the power station”.

“Many points were burnt and many machines did not have complete equipment,” it stated, adding that as the engineers “could not give satisfactory answers”, Gupta had a telephonic conversation with TC Gupta, additional chief secretary of the electricity department.

“The matter should be investigated thoroughly and strict action should be taken against the officials concerned,” said Gupta. It has also been alleged that the old panel has been brought from Gurugram while the price of new equipment has been added to the estimates.

top news
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
RCB vs MI Live Score: Pandya departs, Mumbai Indians in trouble
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
‘Despotic tendencies seen prominently’: Bengal Guv targets Mamata Banerjee
Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case
Journalist associations press for strict action in Chhattisgarh scribe attack case
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In