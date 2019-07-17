On new RTR flyover: A morning rush hour that saw no rush

New Delhi: A day after the much-delayed Rao Tula Ram Marg flyover was thrown open to commuters, Delhi traffic police officers said nearly 50% of the traffic on the Outer Ring Road took the new flyover route, allowing for smooth vehicular movement even during peak hours.

“Usually, the congestion on this stretch continues beyond the Munirka flyover and vehicles move at a snail’s pace. But today (Wednesday), the traffic flow has been smooth. At least 50% of the vehicular volume was diverted to the new flyover,” a traffic personnel, near Indira Market in RK Puram, said.

The personnel said throughout Wednesday, only minor slowdowns were seen on the stretch, and these were mainly because commuters were still getting used to the new route. To many motorists, who were unaware of the new flyover being opened, traffic police constables helpfully pointed out the information board placed below the new flyover to guide commuters.

“It has just been inaugurated, so a lot of commuters were not aware of the route to take. Many also stayed away from the new flyover because they did not know where it will take them. In the coming days, the traffic situation will improve further,” another traffic personnel on the stretch said.

Smitha Nath, who travels daily between her office in Nehru Place and her house in Gurugram, said she was able to reach her office 20 minutes before her usual time as the traffic was smooth near Subroto Park.

“I usually keep some buffer time when I start from home because you are bound to get some jam near the single-lane RTR flyover. Even during the weekend, the traffic there crawls. Tuesday, I could not use the new flyover but I was pleasantly surprised by how much it had eased traffic in the morning,” she said.

Nath, who was spotted clicking photos on the flyover Wednesday evening, said she was excited about being able to reach home faster and spending more time with her family.

The RTR Marg-Vasant Enclave intersection has been among the most congested points in the city, with daily traffic volume touching 1.5 lakh during the morning and evening peak hours. On Wednesday, however, even at 6pm—when the traffic rush on the intersection is at its peak—the only holdup was due to a traffic signal, which kept clearing traffic at regular intervals.

On the Outer Ring Road, near Uttara Swamimalai Temple, which was another choke point, the traffic movement was uninterrupted. Regular commuters said before the flyover opened, on most weekdays, the traffic there was clogged.

On Wednesday, the traffic movement on the old single-lane RTR flyover was also made one-way, for vehicles coming from the airport side and going towards Hauz Khas and other parts of south Delhi.

“The perpetual construction on this road had also made commute a headache. Now, the traffic is moving smoothly. This is a blessing for commuters, especially for those headed towards the airport,” Vishal Meghnani, a resident of RK Puram Sector 9, said.

A senior official of the public works department said the initial response to the new flyover has been overwhelming. “This flyover has significantly decongested the Outer Ring Road and has also cut travel time — by nearly 15 to 20 minutes — for those coming from Hauz Khas and going towards the airport. The partition on the old RTR flyover will also be removed soon, which will ease traffic movement more,” the official said.

