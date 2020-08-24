One arrested for attacking shopkeeper, robbing him of Rs 2,500

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:51 IST

PUNE Yerawada police have arrested a man for allegedly terrorising people in a locality of Yerawada on Sunday night. According to police, the arrested man and one other person attacked a shop owner in the area and robbed him of Rs 2,500.

The incident happened at 7:30 pm on Sunday in Yashwantnagar, Yerawada.

The arrested accused has been identified as Niesh alias Pinya Sajay Savle, while the shopkeeper has been identified as Pramaram Chaudhury (46), both residents of Yashwantnagar.

Police are on a lookout for one other person involved in the incident.

“They are habitual trouble-makers. When they tried to snatch money, the shopkeeper resisted and they attacked him,” said assistant police inspector Sameer Karpe of Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

The arrested man has a previous case under Sections 326 and 435 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him. The man on the run has a previous case under Section 435 of IPC registered against him, according to the police.

The two men arrived in the area with sickles and started creating a ruckus. The complainant told the police that he tried to pull the shutter down when the two entered the shop and attacked him.

The complainant has sustained injuries on his hand. The men fled with Rs 2,500 from the shop.

A case under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common interest) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act, Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Sections 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Yerawada police station.