Home / Cities / One dead as heavy rain batters Goa

One dead as heavy rain batters Goa

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to the sea

cities Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panaji
IMD had issued a red alert – a warning for heavy rainfall – for Monday. However, the intensity of rainfall is likely to lessen on Tuesday and Wednesday.
IMD had issued a red alert – a warning for heavy rainfall – for Monday. However, the intensity of rainfall is likely to lessen on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Representational Photo/HT)
         

A senior citizen died after a boulder came crashing down on her house, while another family was rescued because their car started to drift after they attempted to drive through a flooded road, as incessant rainfall battered Goa and neighbouring coastal regions in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

A woman (65) succumbed to her injuries after a boulder came crashing down on her house at Vaddem in Vasco da Gama. Fortunately, her son (35) escaped unhurt.

Also Read: Rain burst likely before monsoon withdrawal

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert – a warning for heavy rainfall – for Monday.

However, the intensity of rainfall is likely to lessen on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Parts of Goa received around 20 centimetres (cm) of rainfall in the past 24-hours until 8:30 am on Tuesday.

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall with a wind speed of up to 40 kilometres (km) per hour until Thursday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to the sea because of the inclement weather.

