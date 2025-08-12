Hyderabad, An 80-year-old woman lost her life in a rain-related incident in Warangal town in Telangana where low-lying areas were inundated on Tuesday following heavy rains, even as heavy downpour was forecast at isolated places in the state during the next couple of days. One dead, low-lying areas inundated after downpour in Warangal, heavy rains forecast for Hyderabad

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials here , directed the authorities to be prepared for the next 72 hours in view of the forecast of heavy rains.

Police said the 80-year-old woman, who slept on the floor Monday night, died after water entered her hut following heavy rain.

Several low-lying areas in Warangal town were inundated on Tuesday, prompting authorities to set up six relief centres for flood-affected residents.

Sai Ganesh Colony, Lenin Nagar, Giri Prasad Colony and other localities in the limits of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation were submerged after the downpour on Monday night.

An official release said 1,300 people were provided breakfast on Tuesday in six relief centres.

Warangal district Collector Satya Sarada, who visited the rain-hit areas along with officials, said congestion in the storm-water drains was obstructing the flow of water.

The GWMC has initiated measures to expand the drainage system, an official release quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile, the Musi river in Hyderabad was in spate following heavy rain in the city.

The Chief Minister, during his meeting on the forecast of rains, asked officials to ensure that there is no loss of human life and livestock in rain-related incidents.

He directed that senior officials be appointed as special officers to districts where extremely heavy rain is forecast.

Though official manuals talk about measures to face heavy rains in two days, it is seen that heavy rain of two months is recorded in just two hours due to extreme weather events like cloud bursts, he said.

Reddy, who gave a slew of instructions to the officials, asked them to take measures to prevent breaches to water bodies.

He instructed them to explore the possibility of IT firms in Hyderabad letting their employees work from home as part of measures to reduce footfalls on roads.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation , police, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency and other government departments and agencies should work in coordination.

Reddy also suggested cancellation of leave of officers and the employees.

In its weather forecast and warnings, the Met Centre of IMD here said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Warangal and other districts of Telangana from 0830 hours on August 13 to 0830 hours on August 14.

It said light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at most places over Telangana during the same period.

The weather office also said very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Medak, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts of Telangana from 0830 hours of August 14 to 0830 hours on August 15.

Heavy rainfall was very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Jagtial and other districts of Telangana durig the same period.

The HYDRAA said in a post on X that extremely heavy rains are forecast from August 13 to 15. The Medchal district and Cyberabad area are expected to be the most affected,.

Heavy rain of 10–15 cm and up to 20 cm in some places is likely to be witnessed, it said, suggesting reduced vehicle movement over the next three days.

The residents of low-lying areas should move to safe locations and stay alert, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.