e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / One killed, 5 hurt after portion of building collapses at Mumbai

One killed, 5 hurt after portion of building collapses at Mumbai

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 02:44 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustantimes
         

One person was killed, while five others were injured after a portion of a residential ground-plus-one storey building collapsed at Kurla Thakkar Bappa Colony in Vatsala Naik Nagar, Chembur (East), on Thursday at 5.24 pm.

According to information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management department, a portion of the building collapsed during the ongoing internal repair and maintenance work.

The victim has been identified as Prabhu Khadare, 55. The injured – Vijay Gaikwad, 23; Ratanlal Bhingade, 65; Shahrukh Pathan, 35; Hasim Ansari, 29; and Ayub Shaikh, 57, are undergoing treatment at Sion and Rajawadi hospitals.

top news
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
SDPI role under scanner: Minister
SDPI role under scanner: Minister
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In