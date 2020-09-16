e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Onion auctioning resumes at Lasalgaon as Congress protests over ban

Onion auctioning resumes at Lasalgaon as Congress protests over ban

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 21:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: Even as farmers and traders at Lasalgaon in Nashik called off their strike and resume auctioning of onions, the Congress on Wednesday staged statewide protest, demanding withdrawal of Centre’s decision to ban export of onions.

At Lasalgaon, Asia’s largest market, auctioning was carried out smoothly at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) even as the supply of onion was less than average a day after operations were closed due to protests by farmers.

With rates hovering around Rs 2,300 to 2,600 per quintal, a rise of Rs 500 from Tuesday’s rates, farmers too participated in the process without resistance.

According to Suvarna Jagtap, chairperson at Lasalgaon APMC, the onion arrival was reduced by over 60% as most farmers did not bring their produce for auction.

“Even as many farmers did not bring onions for sale today, they will have to bring the commodity at APMC. This being rainy season, farmers won’t be able to keep it in the field for long,” said Jagtap. In other markers in Nashik, including Yeola, Nandgaon and Andarsul, onion growers staged protests demanding roll back of decision.

In Pune and parts of Maharashtra, Congress workers wearing onion garland staged protests while terming Centre’s decision against the farmers.

State Congress unit chief Balasaheb Thorat said in Mumbai, “The decision by Centre to ban export of onion shows that the government in Delhi is anti-farmer. We want the Centre to lift the ban immediately.”

Congress city unit president Ramesh Bagwe, who led the protest said this year, the crop was good as farmers worked hard during lockdown.

“However, just when farmers were started getting good prices, the Centre imposed ban,” said Bagwe.

top news
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Daily 90 minutes must to learn about Kim Jong Un: North Korea’s new order
Daily 90 minutes must to learn about Kim Jong Un: North Korea’s new order
‘How many police stations have CCTV cameras?’: SC asks states to respond in 2 months
‘How many police stations have CCTV cameras?’: SC asks states to respond in 2 months
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In