Online classes in PMC-run schools affected as teachers engaged in Covid-19 duty

Online classes in PMC-run schools affected as teachers engaged in Covid-19 duty

cities Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:24 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Due to the Covid-19 pandemic as schools are conducting classes online, many teachers from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) schools are still on Covid-19 duties and unable to conduct classes.

There are 332 PMC-run schools in the city, with 2,000 teachers and 85,000 students are studying in such schools which are currently closed due to the pandemic.

“Since March 26 to June 9 all teachers from PMC school were on Covid duty and currently, many teachers are still on duty. They should be completely relieved from duties as they are not able to focus on online classes,” said Sachin Dimble, leader, PMC Teachers Union.

“Rotation policy is still not in place in the district. We have requested the education department to put teachers’ work on a rotational basis to give them some relief,” added Dimble.

Meenakshi Raut, head, PMC education department, was not available for comment.

“Rotational policy will be applied soon. Not all teachers are on Covid duty and classes are going without interruption,” said an official from PMC education department requesting anonymity.

“Teachers are divided into groups for conducting online classes and Covid war room duties,” said the official.

Many parents from Singhad complained that classes are conducted only on a few days in the week.

“Online classes are not conducted regularly as compared to private schools,” Raju Raul, a parent from Sinhgad road.

“PMC should hire private school teachers as well for Covid duties. During election as well as classes of students studying in civic schools are impacted. PMC education department should find a solution,” added Dimble.

A teacher from a civic school in Vishrantwadi, on condition of anonymity, said, “No rotational duties have been given to us. There is still confusion among Covid-19 duty and when to conduct online classes.”

“I don’t think teachers are put on both the duties. There has been some misunderstanding among teachers. The education department will look into the issue,” said an official from the PMC education department.

