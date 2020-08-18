Online fruit, vegetable store files fake theft complain, booked

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:57 IST

NRI police have booked online fruits and vegetable store staffers for trying to cover up a ₹2.2 lakh deficit in their accounts by faking a theft at their Belapur office. During the investigation, the crime branch found that no theft had occurred and that the men had allegedly submitted a fake complaint at the suggestion of an advocate.

The central unit of the crime branch was roped in to investigate the theft case after Prasad Nikam, 27, filed a complaint against unknown persons on August 8. Working as a team leader at the store’s Belapur office, Nikam had told the police that the money was stolen in the early hours of August 5.

Nikam had claimed that the cashier Ganpat Prajapati, 21, had told their manager Manoj Boricha, 32, that he had slept at the office on the day of theft due to heavy rains. He claimed that the shutter was open when someone stole the money from the cash drawer.

When the police checked for CCTV footage and questioned the staff, they found several discrepancies. More so, no suspicious activity was seen in the CCTV footage. After questioning the complainant, it was revealed that the story of theft was fake.

“On August 7, the company had conducted an audit where they found that ₹2.2 lakh was a deficit in their balance. To avoid being pulled up from their superiors, Nikam, Prajapati and Boricha sought advice from an advocate who suggested them to file a false theft case,” said a crime branch officer.

Police said they suspect that the trio or other staff members may have siphoned the money over the last one year in small amounts. The NRI police will now file a B-summary report before the magistrate, as the case is false and cannot go to trial.