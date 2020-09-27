e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Online pig farming training starts at GADVASU

Online pig farming training starts at GADVASU

Pig farming is gaining popularity in the state in all social strata of the society because of its good profitability.

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences, University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, started the first of its kind two-week online pig farming training. Pig farming is gaining popularity in the state in all social strata of the society because of its good profitability.

Dr PS Brar, director extension education, GADVASU revealed that the university regularly organises different training programmes on livestock farming on and off-campus. But now due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the university decided to start an online training programme.

He added that though the extension wing is regularly organising free knowledge disseminating webinars for livestock farmers, this is the first training programme where the trainee will get the certificate after successful completion of the programme.

Dr SK Kansal, professor-cum-head of the department of veterinary and animal husbandry extension education, revealed that the department is doing its best to disseminate the knowledge even during the pandemic through webinars, tele-consultancy, apps, online seasonal advisories on livestock farming through text/SMS service and its monthly magazine.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, assistant professor, coordinator of this training revealed that from now online training programmes will be a regular feature. He said that the university has developed an android based mobile app “Pig Farming” both in Punjabi and Hindi.

One can watch the livestock farming-related videos on the university’s YouTube channel “GADVASU farmer’s friendly e-extension”.

top news
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase highest IPL total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
RR vs KXIP Live: Royals chase highest IPL total to beat KXIP by 4 wickets
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes
Mangaluru cops catch thieves who stole 11 cellphones within 105 minutes
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In