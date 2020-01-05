e-paper
Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Online scammers fake COEP director's email ID; access Rs 51L in college funds

Online scammers fake COEP director’s email ID; access Rs 51L in college funds

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 17:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE An extensive online scam, using the IDs and emails of personnel attached to the College of Engineering of Pune (COEP), has been exposed in Pune on the back of at least two separate complaints filed over the space of three days, January 2-5. One complaint has been filed by the college itself, while the second is by a Pune resident whose involvement with the college has not been revealed by police yet.

A total of Rs 1 crore is the sum missing based on two police complaints filed - Rs 51 lakh from the COEP bank account, according to a police complaint filed on January 4; and on January 3, a complaint was lodged by Sachin Jadhav, a resident of Pimple Gurav in Pimpri-Chinchwad, alleged that he was duped online of Rs 51 lakh by a man claiming to be a director of COEP.

Police have revealed the name of the director whose fake email ID has been created and used.

Police inspector Rajendrakumar Wakchoure said that investigations have revealed that the incident involving COEP itself took place between October 2 and October 22, 2018.

“In the case of the college’s missing funds, the cyber thieves asked the college authorities to deposit money in their bank accounts by issuing directions via a fake email ID of the director,” PI Wakchoure said.

In the case of Sachin Jadhav, payments were made between August 8, 2018, and August 22, 2018.

Police inspector Jairam Paigude, cyber police, said that Jadhav too recieved an email from the director of the premier engineering college in the city.

“The victim was approached via email and there were multiple transactions between the victim and the accused,” said PI Paigude, adding, “Payments were demanded in the name of the COEP director for project costs.”

Cases under IPC 420 related to cheating; under Sections 419 (cheating by personation); 420 (punishment for cheating); and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act have been registered at the cybercrime police station in Pune.

