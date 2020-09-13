Only 1,436 opt for Sukanya Samriddhi scheme against 8,076 last year

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 22:15 IST

The lockdown enforced due to the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana with only 1,436 residents opting for the scheme from April 1 to July 31, as against 8,076 last year.

The scheme was started in 2015 and to date, 36,846 residents have opted for it at the head post office.

As per sources, the lockdown imposed by the government had impacted people financially due to which many of them did not opt for the scheme.

Senior superintendent of post office, Patiala Division, Aarti Verma said, “Due to the lockdown, people were not able to venture out of their homes and could not opt for this scheme. Fund crunch and layoffs can also be a reason that many residents have not been able to opt for this scheme.”

A resident Sukhwinder Singh said, “I opted for this scheme in 2017 for a better future of my daughter and decided to open another account for my eight-month-old daughter, but due to Covid-19 outspread, I was unable to open the account.”

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is a government-backed savings scheme as part of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana’ for the benefit of the girl child. A parent or a guardian can open only one account in the name of one girl child and a maximum of two accounts in the name of two different girl children.

Sukanya Samriddhi Account can be opened up to the age of 10 years only from the date of birth. To open the account, one has to fill the Sukanya Samriddhi Account opening form and submit it in any one of the authorised bank branches or a post office.

One needs to submit identity documents including the birth certificate of the girl child, address proof of the guardian or parents of the girl child, and identity proof of the guardian or the parents of the girl child.

The parent or guardian can deposit a maximum of ₹1,50,000 in a financial year. The scheme fetches an interest rate of 7.6% per annum. The scheme is completely exempted from income tax under Section 80 C and any amount deposited under this scheme will be exempt from tax at the time of investment, accrual of interest and payout of returns.