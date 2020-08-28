Only 10% of RT-PCR samples getting tested in Ghaziabad’s new lab

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:33 IST

In absence of sufficient resources, Ghaziabad’s only laboratory for reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing, is presently testing only around 10% of samples meant for RT-PCR testing for Covid-19 daily in the district. Made operational on August 14, the RT-PCR lab at MMG district hospital—which was supposed to help enhance testing capacity in the district— has only been able to process nearly 90 samples everyday, said officials.

Till August 26, the lab had tested only 1,203 samples (out of which 32 tested positive) even as 800-900 samples are collected for RT-PCR testing—considered the gold-standard method for Covid-19 testing—in the district everyday. Around 90% of these samples are still being sent outside the district for Covid-19 testing and results of the tests sometimes take as long as five days to come, health department officials said.

Till August 27, the district was waiting for a total of 2,667 RT-PCR test reports. The district collects a total of nearly 3,000-3500 samples daily, of which around more than 2,100-2,600 samples are tested through rapid anitgen testing kits and rest through RT-PCR testing.

The MMG district hospital authorities said fewer tests are being conducted at the RT-PCR lab as they don’t have the necessary equipment that enables faster testing of samples for Covid-19.

“The new laboratory is conducting around 90 tests per day, and we can test about 1,000 samples in the future if we get an RNA extraction machine ( a machine which extracts ribonucleic acid from the samples for the RT-PCR machine to study the viral load to confirm the presence of coronavirus) . At present, the work for RNA extraction is taking place manually at the lab. We have apprised the concerned authorities (district health department) about the need for RNA extractor,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, chief medical superintendent of MMG district hospital.

“We are also awaiting one of our non-medical scientists to join duties at the lab. Once we get an RNA extraction machine and the scientist joins the lab, we can process at least 1,000 per day. Currently, we are testing samples collectedat the sampling centre at the hospital itself,” he added.

A lion share of the samples collected for RT-PCR testing in the district continue to be sent to Noida, Delhi and Meerut as the testing capacities district’s sole lab remain underutilised.

“Since the new laboratory is not testing many samples, majority of our RT-PCR samples are sent to laboratories in Noida and even outside districts. These are about 700-800 samples (out of 800-900 collected daily) which we send everyday to labs outside Ghaziabad and then wait for the reports to come which take two to five days. If the new laboratory at MMG starts testing more, our samples can be tested in Ghaziabad itself,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

“The MMG Hospital authorities have told us verbally about the requirement of an RNA extractor. We have asked them to submit a written proposal for the same. Once this is done, we can forward the demand for the machine to the district committee,” the CMO added.

Earlier, this month the Uttar Pradesh government had provided contingency funds of about ₹5 crore to different districts, including Ghaziabad, having more than 25 lakh population. The funds are sanctioned at the district level to meet Covid-19 related requirements including the purchase of consumables and equipment among others. A district committee, headed by the district magistrate, decides on how the funds are to be utilised.

As the district’s sole RT-PCR testing lab fails to make a major contribution in enhancing testing capacities, the district continues to rely heavily on rapid antigen kits for Covid-19 testing. Till August 27, out of total of 184,193 tests conducted around 57.55% of tests (106,013) were conducted using the less-sensitive on-site kits.

On Thursday, the UP government-appointed nodal officer, Senthil Pandian C, during a review with district officials meeting had directed that the administration should enhance the RT-PCR testing in comparison to rapid antigen kits.