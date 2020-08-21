Only those below 50 years can opt for home isolation: Mumbai civic body

cities

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:24 IST

In a bid to reduce the city’s fatality rate, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now mandated home isolation for patients only below 50 years of age, who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms and have no co-morbidities.

The civic body’s analysis done showed that the fatality rate of patients between 50 years and 60 years is very high. A circular issued by BMC’s health department on Wednesday said that Covid-19 patients above 50 years of age or anyone who has co-morbidities, irrespective of their age, will now have to go to Covid Care Centre 2 facilities for treatment and isolation. So far, the existing guidelines allowed home isolation for asymptomatic patients below 60 years of age with no co-morbidities and those having separate toilet facilities in their homes.

Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer in BMC, said, “We have observed that patients between 50-60 years of age are at high risk, especially those with co-morbidities. It has also been observed that in a lot of positive patients, the health deteriorates after seven to eight days. In most cases, patients do not follow home isolation properly and there are instances where people need immediate medical support, but are unable to find it while in home isolation. We need to avoid such cases and admit them to institutional quarantine.”

The current average Covid-19 mortality rate of Mumbai is stagnant at 5.5%; it is way above than the national mortality rate at 1.90% and state average mortality rate at 3.3%.

Another senior civic official said, “We have also seen that a lot of patients in this age group have diabetes and hypertension and we already know that they are at high risk. Considering all these factors, it was decided in a recent meeting to change the home isolation guidelines.”

The circular further stated that officials from the solid waste management department should carry out sanitisation at least once in the society, where a Covid case is detected.

The home of the patient and common areas of his residence are to be sanitised by BMC.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 1,275 Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 132, 822. The city saw 46 deaths, as the toll touched 7,314. As per BMC’s data, of the 46 deaths, 28 deaths were of patients above 60 years of age, and 18 patients were between 40 years and 60 years The data further stated that 976 patients were discharged on Thursday.

A total of 107,033 patients have been treated and discharged, taking the recovery rate to 80%.

The total number of active patients in the city is 18,172. The city’s average growth rate is 0.78% and the doubling rate is 90 days.

Meanwhile, Dharavi witnessed a sudden spike in Covid cases on Thursday. After reporting single digit cases for the past two weeks, 17 Covid cases were reported, taking the total to 2,697.

For the past two weeks, cases in Dharavi were plateauing to single digit and was seen as a sign of relief.