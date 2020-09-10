Operations resume on Red Line, but few passengers from Ghaziabad city

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:03 IST

The Delhi metro rail corporation (DMRC) on Thursday resumed services on its Red Line connecting Rithala in northwest Delhi to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda metro station in Ghaziabad, after 172 days since the services shutdown with the “janta curfew” on March 22.

All 29 stations, including eight in Ghaziabad, were opened to the public. The trains ran on a curtailed schedule -- morning (7am to 11am) and evening (4pm to 8pm). On Thursday, the Red Line saw a ridership of 8,037, as per a DMRC update at 7.30pm.

The Violet Line between Kashmere Gate to Ballabhgarh was also resumed on Thursday.

A DMRC spokesperson on Thursday said that with the services available on most of the Metro lines now, the total ridership on Thursday was 84,841 till 7.30pm, including 31,234 on the Blue Line.

With the opening of the Red Line, all DMRC stations in Ghaziabad, including Vaishali and Kaushambi on the Blue Line opened for service. The drop in ridership was another sign that the economy, limping slowly back to pre-Covid times, was yet to run on full power.

“There were very few passengers in the morning though the opening of Metro has eased travelling,” said Amit Sharma, a commuter from Patel Nagar. “Before the pandemic it was easy to board the train, but now with so many procedures in place, the entry time has increased.”

The Red Line is of particular importance to residents of Ghaziabad city and Sahibabad through stations at Shaheed Nagar, Raj Bagh, Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, river Hindon and Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda.

Javed Ahmad, a resident of Hindon Vihar said that the passengers boarding the metro were few as schools, colleges are yet to open up and many people are working from home.

“Once these open up in coming time, ridership will increase in metro trains. Presently, people are preferring use of own vehicle due to fear of Covid-19. Even I was using my bike to travel to Shahdara. But with metro trains running, the travel time and cost of travelling with get reduced,” he said.

On Wednesday, the DMRC resumed the passenger operations of the Blue Line connecting Dwarka with Noida electronic city and Vaishali. In a statement on Thursday, the DMRC said the overall passenger boardings (line utilisation) on Wednesday was 10,3412.

The ridership figures for the Blue line stood at 17443 during the morning hours on Thursday while the total ridership according to DMRC figures stood at 47600 for all seven operational lines during the morning hours on Thursday.

The DMRC spokesperson reiterated that the actual utilisation of a metro system is reflected from the number of journeys performed by a passenger in completing his/her journey by using one or more lines (passenger boardings or line utilisation) and not by ridership alone.

The DMRC has already laid out guidelines for safe travel during the times of pandemic.

There are strict checks for temperature of passengers at the entrance and they are also required to sanitize their hands with automatic sanitizer dispensing machines. The luggage is also sanitised and passengers are frisked at the inside entrance and thereafter allowed to move to the platforms.