Opposition making false statements on farm bills: Haryana education minister

Opposition making false statements on farm bills: Haryana education minister

cities Updated: Sep 20, 2020 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal interacting with media on Saturday.
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal interacting with media on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal said on Saturday that the opposition parties were making false statements to mislead the farmers, a day before they are set to launch a statewide protest against three farm ordinances.

Addressing a press conference in Jagadhri, Kanwar Pal said under these laws, farmers will be able to sell their produce directly to the buyers that will minimise the involvement of middlemen and would improve the farmers’ standard of living.

“Passage of these three new laws will open doors for more investments. The agriculture sector will be modernised, which will increase the income of crores of farmers. The mandi system and MSP will remain intact and no change has been made on these two fronts. Supply of quality seeds will be ensured to farmers and they will be protected in a transparent manner,” Kanwar Pal, who is also Jagadhri MLA, said.

He said, “The mentality of the Congress is that of the Britishers and they cannot see the farmers azaad (free). All Congress leaders, including Randeep Singh Surjewala, are making unsuccessful attempts to mislead farmers by making false statements. This is the same party where former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda distributed cheques of ₹2 and ₹3 in the name of compensation to the farmers. The BJP government, whenever there was any natural calamity, distributed compensation worth thousands of crores.”

