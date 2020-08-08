Orchardists demand HPMC, HIMFED to pay outstanding amounts

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 22:14 IST

Orchardists have demanded that the Himachal government should order the State Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) and the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing And Consumer’s Federation Limited (HIMFED) to pay Rs 15 crore outstanding amount immediately.

They threatened to launch massive protests if the demand is not met.

Himachal Kissan Sabha president Dr Kuldeep Tanwar said that of the Rs 15 crore, HPMC has to pay Rs 10 crore, while the HIMFED needs to pay Rs 5 crore to the orchardists who sold their produce to them under the Marketing Intervention Scheme (MIS) last year. Most of the outstanding money is to be paid to small and medium scale orchardists.

“At a time when orchardists are expecting financial relief from the state government for the loss suffered due to the lockdown imposed and heavy rainfall and hailstorms, they are not being paid the outstanding amounts. This has further increased financial burden on them,” he said.

He added that the state government is not making enough efforts to strengthen apple economy during the pandemic situation. “Hiked transportation fares, and unavailability of trays, cartons and labours during the apple season has exposed the anti- orchardist face of the Himachal government,” he said.