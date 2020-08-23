e-paper
Order girdawari in Abohar: Sukhbir to Capt

The former deputy CM added that water had also entered several colonies in the city leading to damage to houses and household goods

cities Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal(HT file )
         

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to order a ‘girdawari’ (special revenue assessment) of damage caused to kharif crops in around a dozen villages in Abohar. Sukhbir also called for hiking the crop compensation rates in Punjab by raising the state quotient in the amount, as was done by the erstwhile SAD-BJP government.

The former deputy CM added that water had also entered several colonies in the city leading to damage to houses and household goods. He said farmers had sat on a dharna on the Abohar-Seetogunno-Dabwali road on Saturday to draw attention to the problem of overflowing from the Abulkhurana drain.

He sought compensation for all these damages and also claimed that reports suggested damage to the cotton crop as well, which also needed to be covered under the girdawari.

‘SET UP MEDICAL COLLEGE 

AND HOSPITAL IN FAZILKA’

Sukhbir has also written to 15th Finance Commission to allocate Rs 100 crore for the establishment of a Medical College and Hospital in Fazilka. In a letter to the commission chairman NK Singh, the SAD president said the hospital proposed by him could serve as a focal point for not only the Malwa region, but also for neighbouring districts of Haryana and Rajasthan.

He added that the district had only 0.7 to 0.9 bed per thousand population and 1 doctor for over 6,183 persons. He told the commission chairman that Fazilka also accounted for the highest prevalence of cancer in the country. “We have a district hospital which is deficient as far as infrastructure is concerned. People travelled overnight to get medical services which was a burden on them,” he added.

